The forum comes at a time when UAE, India are focusing all energies on a breakthrough 2022

Image Credit: Supplied

Senior UAE and Indian diplomats, ministers, as well as founders and CEOs of companies in both countries are set to come together at the two-day India Global forum beginning today at the Taj in Dubai.

How will global disruptors change the regular way of doing things, how much will UAE and Indian companies contribute to this trend, and what more can be done to support companies as they develop into unicorns – these will be some of the questions that the experts will try to answer, even as they chart the course on how the two countries can further enhance their trade relations, and at the same time be the perfect platform that their economies and companies need to thrive and generate jobs. (All you need to know about the forum)

12:55PM



Key industry representatives at the event talked about the apt timing of the India Global Forum. Dilip Sinha, Secretary-General, IBPC, told Gulf News: “With the UAE celebrating its Golden Jubilee and Expo 2020 Dubai ongoing as well, and India celebrating its 75th year of Independence, the time is very right for such a meet. The entire Indian business diaspora from UAE, UK and Asia will be participating in this forum.

12:49PM



Deepak Jagjivan, Managing Director, Supreme Jewels, sees immense partnership potential for both countries.

12:45PM



Harish Pawani, a UAE-based bullion trader, is excited to attend the event.

12:29PM



Registration for the forum continues in full swing. Leading UAE-based NRIs from the industry have arrived. The pre-event networking has created a healthy buzz already.

Harish Pawani, a UAE-based bullion trader, is excited to attend the event.

Registration for the forum continues in full swing. Leading UAE-based NRIs from the industry have arrived. The pre-event networking has created a healthy buzz already.

12:09PM



The much-awaited bilateral event opened at Taj Dubai this afternoon. Entitled ‘Dynamic Alliances for a Smarter Tomorrow’, the forum will explore potential alliances between the two countries in business, banking, healthcare, education, industries, start-ups and many more fields.

Delegates have started arriving at the venue for registration.

Heading for a breakthrough 2022

The forum comes at a time when UAE and Indian economies are in a position to write-off that COVID-19 infested 2020 as a lost year and refocus all energies on a breakthrough 2022.

Whether it is in manufacturing, the tech industry, the startup space, or at malls and shops dotting the country, the sentiment is turning positive in India.