Dubai: India-based businesses are gearing up for their first Middle East edition of India Global Forum Dubai.
What is it?
A two-day forum that invites experts to discuss and showcase opportunities in the fields of business and technology. Experts participating this year include senior Indian ministers, diplomats, founders of Unicorns, and top corporate leaders.
When and where?
Taj Dubai, on December 13 and 14
Can I attend virtually?
Yes, you can attend the event virtually as well.
Who can attend?
The event is open to all. To participate, visit the link IndiaGlobalForum.com. Registration for virtual attendance is free of cost.
Who are the speakers?
Some of the top speakers include:
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, India
- Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE
- Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE
- Dr Ahmed Abdulrahman Abdulrahman AlBanna, Ambassador of the UAE Embassy in New Delhi
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and Information Technology, India
- Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE
- Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India
- Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, Adani
- Neeraj Makin, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head - International and Group Strategy, Emirates NBD
- Varun Chaudhary, MD, CG Corp Global
- Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India
- Bhavin Turakhia, Founder & CEO, Zeta
- Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty & E-Commerce, Nykaa
- Sanjay Nayar, Chairman, KKR India
- Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education
- Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Dailyhunt
- Arshi Ayub Zaveri, CEO, Trust with Trade Group
- Srinivasa Rao, Global Vice Chair, Global Delivery Services, EY
- Ashneer Grover, Founder, BharatPe
- Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO, PB Fintech
What will they discuss?
- Special focus on Unicorns
- Boosting innovation opportunities
- How UAE can be a springboard for India’s growth
- Expanding regional partnerships, special focus on Africa
- New frontiers in financial services
- Boardrooms of the future
- India-UAE-Israel: New opportunities
- Accelerating climate finance transformation – Reflections on COP26
What if I want to attend in-person?
Those attending in-person will get:
- Full two-day access to IGF UAE at the Taj Dubai - Business Bay
- Networking opportunities with attendees and speakers
- Live Q&A at the Taj Dubai