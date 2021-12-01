Dubai: India-based businesses are gearing up for their first Middle East edition of India Global Forum Dubai.
“Consulate General of India, Dubai is delighted to co-host India Global Forum (IGF) along with India Inc.,” said Dr Aman Puri, India’s Consul-General to Dubai. “IGF is one of the foremost international platforms to showcase the India story, and to enable conversations around the future of India and forging international collaboration in co-creating the future.”
Indian ministers Piyush Goyal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will address the forum virtually.
The event will be focusing on unicorns and their global ambitions. The forum will host 250 delegates and 20+ founders and senior leaders of Indian and UAE Unicorns participating. Some of them include:
“We are hugely excited about delivering, as always, the most engaging event with both excellent physical and cutting-edge virtual interactions across the two days,” said Manoj Ladwa, Founder of India Global Forum. “The programme includes high-impact networking, main stage high-profile speaker interactions, and special sessions such as “Diplomacy & Business, Unleashing Unicorns, and Untapped Africa.”
The forum is endorsed by the UAE and Indian governments. Co-hosts are the Consul General of India in Dubai and the Embassy of UAE in New Delhi. India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Invest India are its Supporting Partners. The Dubai based Indian Business & Professional Council are Business Association Partners.
• Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India
• Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India
• Ahmed Abdulrahman AlBanna, Ambassador of the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
• Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassdor of India, Abu Dhabi
• Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Ayog
• Dr Aman Puri, Consul General, Consulate General of India in Dubai
• Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Head of Mission, Israeli Consulate in Dubai
• Saranjit Sangar, CEO EMEA, UPGrad
• Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Inc.Group
• Deepak Bagla, CEO, Invest India
• Srinivasa Rao, Global Vice Chair, Global Delivery Services, Ernst & Young
• Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer - Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, Adani
• Vijay Chauthaiwale
• Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global
• Rudra Dalmia, General Partner, Green Frontier Capital
• Kamal Puri, Founder & Chairman, Skyline University College, University City of Sharjah
• Sanjay Nayar, Chairman, KKR India
• Ankur Gupta, Head - Corporate Affairs & Growth, Tata Sons MENA
• Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, Chief Executive, Trust with Trade Group
• Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global
• Satveer Thakral, Founding Partner, Riverwalk Holdings
• Vikram Chopra, CEO & Co-Founder, Cars24
• Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Verse Innovation and Daily Hunt
• Dr Thumbay Moideen, CEO, Thumbay Hospital
• Ashneer Grover, MD & Co-Founder, BharatPe
• Nitin Mantri, Group CEO, Avian WE
• Yashish Dahiya, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Policy Bazaar
• Jaynti Kanani, CEO and Co-Founder, Polygon
• Rajesh Singhi, Managing Director, Regional Head, Mergers & Acquisitions, Africa and Middle East and Head Sector Coverage, Middle East Africa and Pakistan, Standard Chartered
• Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon
• Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty & E-Commerce, Nykaa
• Oliver Phillips, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance - Standard Chartered
• Bhavin Turakhia, Founder & CEO, Zeta