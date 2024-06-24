Dubai: Spinneys, the Dubai headquartered grocery chain, has ticked off a key milestone with the launch of its first store in Saudi Arabia - part of an expansion that should sit well on its medium-term growth chances. It was also a key promise that the retailer made during its IPO and eventual listing on the DFM early this year.

"Our entry into Saudi Arabia - a historic moment for a homegrown UAE brand - is driven by strong demand and positive market fundamentals, bolstered by the transformative Saudi Vision 2030, which has created an ideal environment for retail sector growth," said Sunil Kumar, CEO. "Our track record in the GCC, coupled with best-in-class insights and partnerships in the Kingdom, give us a robust platform and we look forward to becoming a trusted name in the market."