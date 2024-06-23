Dubai: The The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) reminds Resident Juridical Persons subject to Corporate Tax with licenses issued in March and April, regardless of the year, to register by June 30, 2024 to avoid penalties.

This enforces FTA Decision No. 3 of 2024 on Corporate Tax registration deadlines. Failing to register within the specified timeframe will subject Taxable Persons to an Dh10,000 administrative penalty.

The FTA urges taxpayers to follow the timelines outlined in Decision No. 3 of 2024, which applies to all Taxable Persons subject to Corporate Tax, including resident and non-resident juridical and natural persons.

Taxpayers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the FTA's Public Clarification on Corporate Tax registration deadlines. This clarification provides detailed information and examples for various business categories. It also addresses registration requirements for juridical persons seeking tax-exempt status.

According to the Public Clarification, resident juridical persons incorporated or established before March 1, 2024, must register based on their license issuance month. This applies even if the license expired before March 1, 2024.

For businesses with multiple licenses, the deadline is determined by the license with the earliest issuance date. Juridical persons incorporated or established on or after March 1, 2024, must register within three months of incorporation. Those recognised under foreign legislation but controlled and managed in the UAE must register within three months of their financial year-end.

The FTA highlights that Corporate Tax registration is available 24/7 through the "EmaraTax" digital platform. The simplified four-step process takes approximately 30 minutes. To access the service and create a user account, visit https://eservices.tax.gov.ae/.

You will need your email and phone number to register, submit required documents, and obtain approval. Upon approval, you will receive a Corporate Tax Registration Number (TRN).

The FTA offers alternative registration methods to improve accessibility. Taxpayers can register through authorized tax agents listed on the FTA website or visit Government Service Centers across the UAE. These centers provide electronic registration assistance with high government service standards and qualified personnel.