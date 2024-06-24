ADS explained

Approved Destination Status (ADS) facilitates organized tourism between countries by ensuring that tour operators meet specific criteria and that tourists comply with immigration requirements. It’s a mechanism that promotes tourism while maintaining regulatory control and ensuring tourist safety and satisfaction.

ADS refers to an agreement between two countries that allows organized groups of tourists from one country (the source country) to visit the other country (the destination country) under certain conditions.

PURPOSE: The purpose of ADS agreements is to promote tourism and facilitate travel between countries by ensuring that tour operators in the source country meet specific criteria set by the destination country. This includes requirements related to the quality and safety of tours, as well as ensuring that tourists comply with immigration and visa regulations.

CONDITIONS: Countries with ADS agreements typically require that tourists travel in organized groups through approved tour operators. These operators must meet standards set by the destination country regarding financial stability, insurance coverage, and adherence to local laws and regulations.

BENEFITS: For the destination country, ADS can boost tourism revenue and promote cultural exchange. It also helps regulate the flow of tourists to manage impacts on local infrastructure and environment. For the source country, ADS can provide assurance to its citizens about the quality and safety of tours offered abroad.