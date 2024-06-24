Dubai: Saudi Arabia has granted China the Approved Destination Status (ADS), starting July 1, 2024.
The ADS is a key step towards making China the third largest source market for tourists to Saudi Arabia by 2030.
As part of its preparations, Saudi Arabia has increased direct flights from China, introduced China-specific tourism products, and formed strategic partnerships to improve travel experiences for both groups and individual travellers.
The decision, announced after Saudi Arabia’s participation in the second China roadshow and ITB China in Shanghai, is part of its strategy to deepen economic and tourism ties with China.
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb highlighted that the ADS reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to welcoming Chinese tourists and expanding its tourism market.
He noted that efforts to facilitate travel include visa simplification, more flights, and Mandarin-language services across Saudi tourism sites and digital platforms.
ADS refers to an agreement between two countries that allows organized groups of tourists from one country (the source country) to visit the other country (the destination country) under certain conditions.
PURPOSE: The purpose of ADS agreements is to promote tourism and facilitate travel between countries by ensuring that tour operators in the source country meet specific criteria set by the destination country. This includes requirements related to the quality and safety of tours, as well as ensuring that tourists comply with immigration and visa regulations.
CONDITIONS: Countries with ADS agreements typically require that tourists travel in organized groups through approved tour operators. These operators must meet standards set by the destination country regarding financial stability, insurance coverage, and adherence to local laws and regulations.
BENEFITS: For the destination country, ADS can boost tourism revenue and promote cultural exchange. It also helps regulate the flow of tourists to manage impacts on local infrastructure and environment. For the source country, ADS can provide assurance to its citizens about the quality and safety of tours offered abroad.
Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Harbi, Saudi ambassador to China, and Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, emphasised the benefits of stronger bilateral ties with China.
They noted that these efforts aim to provide a seamless and enriching experience for Chinese visitors.
To attract five million Chinese tourists by 2030, Saudi Arabia has improved air connectivity with new flights from major Chinese airlines, increasing seat capacity by 130 per cent and doubling flight frequency from the previous year.