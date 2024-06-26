The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Aramex on Wednesday commenced with pilot testing of Aramex’s pioneering autonomous robot delivery system at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of DIEZ.

The initiative marks an important step towards the integration of sustainable autonomous delivery vehicles in Dubai, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. It also represents a pivotal step in the realisation of Dubai’s vision to convert 25 per cent of its transportation system to autonomous mode by 2030.

The pilot phase testing, scheduled to run for three months, is set to achieve full operational status by September. Initially, it will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This phase introduces a state-of-the-art multi-cabin delivery robot, a upgrade from previous single-cabin bot deployments.

How does it work?

Residents expecting Aramex packages will be provided with a secure pin code to access their deliveries, ensuring safety and security. Additionally, the operation will be bolstered by a mobile outlet stationed at Cedre Shopping Centre to facilitate continuous loading and unloading, as well as the monitoring of all bot operations.

The delivery bot is outfitted with advanced technologies such as a depth camera, multiple human-bot interface elements, and extensive 360-degree video coverage, ensuring optimal performance in both indoor and outdoor environments. Its design, which includes a swappable battery pack and eight compartments for different parcel sizes, demonstrates a dedication to solving the logistical demands of today’s urban living.

Capacities, reduced carbon emissions

With the capability to make multiple deliveries per trip, it enhances operational efficiency and is projected to reduce carbon emissions by over 500 kilograms during its three-month tenure. Moreover, the robot is expected to autonomously deliver over 1,000 packages to customers within the Cedre Villas community. Anticipating future expansions, DIEZ plans to expand this initiative to encompass its other economic zones, including the Dubai Airport Freezone and Dubai CommerCity.

Muammar Khaled Al Katheeri, Chief Officer of Engineering and Sustainability at DIEZ, said, “By introducing carbon-neutral delivery robots at DSO, as part of our Smart City Strategy’s focus on smart mobility, we are showcasing our dedication to incorporating advanced technology for a greener future."

He added, "This initiative not only demonstrates our leadership in nurturing an innovative, safe, and sustainable ecosystem but also signals the start of a new era in logistics solutions. It’s a stride towards enriching the urban living standards of Dubai’s residents and businesses, promising a brighter, more sustainable future.”