Dubai: Dubai-based luxury hotel chain Jumeirah Group has expanded into Africa in partnership with Thanda Group to open two new destinations - Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania and Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa.

Jumeirah Thanda Island is an exclusive-use remote island in a protected private marine reserve off the coast of Tanzania, East Africa. The Jumeirah Thanda Safari is situated in one of the Big Five private game reserves in South Africa and comprises Jumeirah Residences, and The Royal Thanda Club.

“Jumeirah’s move into Africa is part of the hospitality brand’s ongoing strategy to grow and diversify its portfolio with new destinations and enriching experiences,” the company said.

The two properties mark Jumeirah’s debut in Africa, and both destinations prioritise conservation, local community empowerment, and sustainability. Initiatives support marine life, anti-poaching efforts, and youth education, Jumeirah—a part of Dubai Holding—stressed in a statement.

Jumeirah Thanda Island and Safari will open for bookings in December 2024, and additional developments, including new residences and an ultra-luxury tented camp, are planned for 2027.

Nestled in the rich wildlife area of South Africa’s northern KwaZulu Natal (KZN) province, Jumeirah Thanda Safari offers an enriching experience in one of Africa’s most exclusive Big Five nature reserves. Image Credit: Jumeirah Group

African luxury market

Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Jumeirah, said, “As we look to the future, our intent for Jumeirah is clear. We want to grow sustainably into new destinations and diversify our portfolio, focusing on properties that offer a distinct proposition and deliver enriching guest experiences rooted in culture and connection.”

According to Meier, these two properties epitomise this strategy. “Not only do these exceptional properties mark our first entry into Africa – a market which continues to show strong growth in the luxury travel sector – but they represent a new style of experience for Jumeirah with everything from total exclusivity to the opportunity to experience the wonder of nature at its finest,” he added.

Thanda Island, located in Tanzania's Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve, is a private tropical retreat featuring a luxurious five-suite villa and direct access to marine adventures such as whale shark diving and coral reef restoration.

South Africa’s Jumeirah Thanda Safari is set in KwaZulu-Natal and provides exclusive Big Five wildlife encounters, luxury accommodations, and cultural programmes.

Pierre Delvaux, founding CEO at Thanda Group, said, “When our owners Christin and Dan Olofsson of Malmo, Sweden, and I first embarked on this journey in 2002, we envisioned partnering one day with a pioneering global operator whose vision aligned with our own ethos and values, particularly concerning philanthropy and nature conservation.”