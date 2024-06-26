1. Base fare/starting fare

Base fare or the flag down fare is the starting fare that will show up on the taxi metre when you start your ride. This amount can be anywhere between Dh5 to Dh25, depending on where you are travelling from and whether you hail a taxi from the road or book it online. This is the breakdown of base fares, as per the website of Dubai Taxi Corporation, the operator of the biggest fleet of taxis in the emirate:

RTA Smart Mobile Application (S’hail)

Base Fare - Dh12



RTA Partner Mobile Application (Careem)

Base Fare - Dh12



Street hail

Daytime Base Fare - Dh5

Nighttime Base Fare - Dh5.50



Airport taxi - Dh25



Hatta taxi (7-seater) – Dh25



Ladies taxi – Dh6, or Dh7 after 10pm



Special needs taxi – Starting fare of this service varies according to the location and time.



At popular locations/events – Dh20



This is part of the dynamic pricing policy by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), where the flag fall rate is higher at major events, like New Year’s Eve or major exhibitions.

2. Per kilometre rate

The per kilometre rate will be affected by the distance that you are travelling. This can also increase or decrease based on the petrol prices. Currently, the per kilometer rate for taxis is Dh2.21, according to DTC.

3. Waiting charges

Whether the taxi is waiting due to a traffic congestion, or if you are making a quick stop somewhere, a charge of 50 fils per minute will be applied.

4. Peak time charges

Charges are also applied during peak hours on ride-hailing apps, when there are more ride requests than available taxis. When you make the booking online, you will be informed of the surcharge as well.

5. Tolls

Another charge that can be applied, depending on your route, is that of road tolls like Salik or Darb.

6. Inter-emirate journey