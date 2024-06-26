Dubai: If you are someone who regularly uses taxis, knowing how the fare is calculated can help knowing what is the best way to save some money. How you hail the taxi (online or from the road), where you take it from, and what route you take, all these factors come into play when your final taxi fare is calculated. This can also help you understand why you are paying a certain amount for a ride.
So, here is a look at some of the fares that constitute your final taxi bill.
1. Base fare/starting fare
Base fare or the flag down fare is the starting fare that will show up on the taxi metre when you start your ride. This amount can be anywhere between Dh5 to Dh25, depending on where you are travelling from and whether you hail a taxi from the road or book it online. This is the breakdown of base fares, as per the website of Dubai Taxi Corporation, the operator of the biggest fleet of taxis in the emirate:
RTA Smart Mobile Application (S’hail)
Base Fare - Dh12
RTA Partner Mobile Application (Careem)
Base Fare - Dh12
Street hail
Daytime Base Fare - Dh5
Nighttime Base Fare - Dh5.50
Airport taxi - Dh25
Hatta taxi (7-seater) – Dh25
Ladies taxi – Dh6, or Dh7 after 10pm
Special needs taxi – Starting fare of this service varies according to the location and time.
At popular locations/events – Dh20
This is part of the dynamic pricing policy by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), where the flag fall rate is higher at major events, like New Year’s Eve or major exhibitions.
2. Per kilometre rate
The per kilometre rate will be affected by the distance that you are travelling. This can also increase or decrease based on the petrol prices. Currently, the per kilometer rate for taxis is Dh2.21, according to DTC.
3. Waiting charges
Whether the taxi is waiting due to a traffic congestion, or if you are making a quick stop somewhere, a charge of 50 fils per minute will be applied.
4. Peak time charges
Charges are also applied during peak hours on ride-hailing apps, when there are more ride requests than available taxis. When you make the booking online, you will be informed of the surcharge as well.
5. Tolls
Another charge that can be applied, depending on your route, is that of road tolls like Salik or Darb.
6. Inter-emirate journey
If you hail a taxi from Dubai, and want to travel to Sharjah, for example, you will be charged an extra Dh20 when the taxi enters Sharjah. This charge is applied even on other inter-emirate routes.