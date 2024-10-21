Dubai: If you have found yourself stuck in traffic in and around the Al Warqa area in Dubai, there is good news. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a new project focused on the Al Warqa area, which will reduce travel time by 80 per cent.

On Sunday, October 20, RTA provided details of the project which will be completed within a year and cut down the time you spend in traffic, from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes.

Here’s how.

Changes to Al Warqa road infrastructure

In its announcement, RTA stated that the roadworks would serve 350,000 residents, and increase road capacity by 5,000 vehicles per hour, by:

- Providing new access points from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), for entry and exit.

- Al Warqa’a 1 street changes – the existing roundabouts will be converted into junctions with traffic signals, with advanced specifications that will reduce traffic congestion.

- Improving the internal road network spanning eight kilometres to manage increased traffic volumes, by expanding the lanes and adding parking facilities.

Image Credit: Twitter/rta_dubai

The RTA has already started work on other projects in the neighbourhood, that are going to make it easier for people to drive or for public transport users to get last-mile solutions, such as:

- Constructing internal roads in Al Warqa’a 3 and Al Warqa’a 4.

- Building a 16-kilometre cycling track to connect with existing tracks in neighbouring areas.

Upgrades already completed

Even though the projects listed above will be completed in some time, if you are a resident in Al Warqa, you may have already noticed some changes that have been made to the area, like upgraded roads in Al Warqa 4, as well as new pedestrian crossing, pavements as well as a 7.4-kilometre cycling track.