Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) are collaborating with Skyports, a developer of vertiport infrastructure, to introduce air taxi services in the Emirate by 2027, authorities announced at the Arabian Travel Market on Tuesday.

The government entities and Skyports signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a network of vertical ports to connect key attractions across Ras Al Khaimah.

Under the agreement, RAKTA, RAKTDA, and Skyports will collaboratively design, develop, and operate Ras Al Khaimah’s first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi ecosystem. Commercial operations are set to commence by 2027, the companies said.

“This project will integrate Skyports’ vertiport infrastructure with RAKTA’s existing transport network, providing fast transport to Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular areas and attractions, including Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak.

Travel time to these areas will be cut substantially. For example, travelling from Al Marjan Island to Jebel Jais takes approximately 70 minutes by car. The launch of air taxi services will cut the journey time to less than 20 minutes.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said, “In the next two years, we aim to build the infrastructure and facilities for an electric-powered transit system that will redefine how tourists experience Ras Al Khaimah.”

He added, “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainable tourism. By introducing electric air mobility, we not only enhance accessibility to Ras Al Khaimah’s attractions but also significantly reduce our carbon footprint.”

The vertiport network will support the emirate’s objective of driving 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.