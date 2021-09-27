Subscribe & Save is an easy-to-use feature allows you to schedule automatic deliveries of everyday essentials Image Credit: Amazon.ae

Never run out of your daily essentials ever again, with Amazon’s Subscribe & Save service.

The innovative and easy-to-use feature allows you to schedule automatic deliveries of everyday essentials. You can even choose different delivery frequencies for products, and enjoy the flexibility and convenience it offers.

The best part? Earn instant savings! All Amazon.ae customers who Subscribe & Save receive the benefit of a 10 per cent discount upfront on all items included in the service, along with free delivery across the UAE.

Shop from daily essential categories, such as home and personal care, pet store, food and nutrition and more. Subscribe to products that are most frequently used in your home, such as diapers, wipes, soap, detergents, coffee and water.

Want to know what else can be auto-scheduled? You can filter Subscribe & save eligible options through the Amazon.ae search bar, and navigate to subscriptions through ‘Your Account’.

With Subscribe & Save, you are always in complete control. You will receive reminder emails before each delivery, with details of the items included, the pricing and any applicable discounts. As your needs change, you can tailor the frequency of the auto-scheduled delivery at any time, as well as remove or cancel individual items from the next delivery cycle – with no associated fees.

Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing you won’t ever have to make a last-minute dash to the supermarket.

Download the Amazon app or visit their Subscribe & Save page to sign up to the service, browse and shop the best Subscribe & Save deals this month.