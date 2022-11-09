Dubai: A new skyscraper in Dubai – launched by Binghatti – is aiming to be the world’s tallest residential structure. In the process, the developer has coined a new term – ‘hyper-tower’.

Binghatti has aligned with Jacob & Co, the luxury jewellery and watch brand, for the project.

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences hypertower is also home to an exclusive private club, featuring an extensive infinity pool.

“What Binghatti has done in real estate, by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity is very similar to what Jacob & Co has done in the world of jewelry and horology”, said Muhammad Binghatti, CEO and Head of Architecture of Binghatti.

The new tower will be in Business Bay and the plan is to raise it to more than 100 storeys.

Currently, the Central Park Tower in New York is the world’s tallest all-residential structure, at 472.4 metres. As for existing towers in Dubai that answer to the same profile, the Princess Tower is 414 metres high, while 23 Marina is 392.75 metres tall.

Muhammad Binghatti, CEO and Head of Architecture of Binghatti and Jacob Arabo Founder and Chairman at Jacob & Co.

The alliance with Jacob & Co. will reflect in the new tower’s design aesthetics. “We took inspiration from the complex horological movements that beat in Jacob & Co timepieces and we integrated them into the key elements of the tower,” said Binghatti. “The diamond-shaped spires sitting at the peak of the tower are reminiscent of an actual crown, an ornament of unique finesse inspired by the design of Jacob & Co’s finely cut gems. This is the apex of the luxury narrative in this evocative construction, a signature feature that add further grandeur to the city's skyline.”

Dubai already has a tower with a watchmaker’s branding – the Rolex Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Who gets to buy? Interested buyers can register during an event on November 16 in Dubai. That's not the same as saying they can be assured of a unit.



"Such interested parties are to undergo a prequalification process to evaluate eligibility in this ultra-exclusive, invitation-only, jewel of a dwelling," the developer said.

Design aesthetics inspired by jewellery

In keeping with the current and future demand patterns – for super-luxury penthouses in Dubai – Binghatti has ticked that particular box. There will be five penthouses at the tower, and draws a direct line to Jacob & Co.’s legacy in watch- and jewellery

The penthouses will consist of three types, each named after flagship Jacob & Co timepieces - Fleurs De Jardin, Astronomia and Billionaire. The interior designs of the penthouses collection will also be influenced the same way.

A ‘Billionaire Penthouse’ will be the ‘hyper-tower's jewel in the crown.” said Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.. “This collaboration is a new way for us to apply our motto – Inspired by the impossible. It's a commitment to break boundaries and push past limits. Our driving force is ingenuity and originality.”