Dubai: Dubai’s newest skyscraper – the Uptown Tower – has fully leased all of its office units ahead of its completion later this year.
This means the available 495,000 square feet of Grade A office area across 22 floors is booked by tenants, as the master-developer DMCC expands its footprint to ‘accommodate its fast-growing roster of over 21,000 companies.
Anchor tenants of Uptown Tower will include the electronics and appliances brand Hisense, HIKVision, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
The launch of Uptown Tower and the broader Uptown District adds further weight to Dubai’s strong commercial appeal, providing unparalleled connectivity to the city’s business centres, ports and airports
Uptown Tower is the first tower within Uptown Dubai District, where work on the next two office towers will commence soon. Including Uptown Tower, Uptown Dubai will offer around 6 million square feet of Grade A commercial and residential space, around 2,000 residences, a central entertainment plaza and a ‘number of luxury hotels’.