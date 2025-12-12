BNW Developments and Enlightened Minds Investments launch BNW Real Estate Fund

BNW Developments and Enlightened Minds Investments have entered a strategic association as co-general partners to launch the BNW Real Estate Fund, aimed at accelerating premium real estate development across the UAE. The fund had capital commitments of $27 million on the day of launch itself.

The partnership was formalised during an exclusive signing ceremony in the presence of select investors and industry stakeholders.

BNW Real Estate Fund will focus on three key investment pillars, starting with land acquisition in high-growth, strategically significant locations. It will also prioritise last-mile and completion financing for promising projects nearing delivery, ensuring timely execution and market entry. Additionally, the fund is committed to developing branded, purpose-built real estate assets designed to meet the needs of today's end users. This strategy is expected to yield 18 per cent a year, including an 8 per cent annual distribution and the balance delivered upon exit.

Leadership from both organisations reinforced their shared vision to drive impactful growth and elevate the benchmark for investor-centric development in the region.

“This partnership represents a pivotal chapter for our company,” said Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments. “With the launch of BNW Real Estate Fund, we are scaling our vision to deliver developments that are not only innovative and investment-strong, but also meaningful to the communities they serve. We are confident that this collaboration will fast-track our ambition to redefine the future of real estate in the region.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-founder of BNW Developments, added, “This partnership is a statement of intent. With the launch of the fund, we are investing in outcomes, growth, and the future of the UAE. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for BNW, one built on scale, speed and clarity. This is more than capital deployment; it is a new era of development, driven by purpose and performance. We are building momentum that will shape markets, create value, and redefine the possibilities.”

Sandeep Agarwal, Real Estate Advisor, BNW Developments further explained: “This is the first of many launches for BNW Real Estate Fund in structured markets and focused on combing the best of regular returns like bond markets and the upside potential of equity participation in the high-growth UAE real estate playbook.”

Combining BNW Developments’ expertise and strong project pipeline with Enlightened Minds Investments’ dynamic capital-raising capabilities and investor network, the fund is designed to fast-track compelling projects while contributing to the region’s expanding development landscape.

“Partnering with BNW Developments aligns with our mission to back ventures that are vision-driven and return-focused,” said Timur Kudratov, Co-founder of Enlightened Minds Investments. “The fund allows us to channel capital into projects with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential, enabling us to support investors while contributing to the region’s evolving development ecosystem. Together, we look forward to building value that lasts.”

The BNW Real Estate Fund is now open for strategic investor engagement, with the first phase of allocations expected to be deployed across a curated selection of opportunities in the coming months.