Dubai: Dubai-based Sobha Realty is launching its first signature residential project, on Sheikh Zayed Road, it said on Thursday. The 62-storey S tower will host 43 stories of superlative residences, along with six levels of enclosed podiums. “The S tower truly showcases the very best that Sobha has to offer, driven by my own passion of providing our clientele with nothing but the best,” said P.N.C. Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group. “Every last detail has been meticulously crafted, in an effort to maintain the perfect balance between finesse and form.”
“The S tower comes with intelligent features like smart lights, window shades, and other connected features that can be controlled with your smartphone. Similarly, fresh air units with high-efficiency filters and UV filtration for improved air quality are also present throughout the building structure.
“There has been an increasing demand for luxury properties in the market and with the launch of “The S, we strive to meet these expectations,” said Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty. “With this signature residential tower, Sobha Realty marks another addition to its portfolio of luxury properties and aspires to raise the bar of quality standards in the years to come.”
The signature tower will also feature a Café, a Health Spa, a sauna, lounge area, well equipped gym, and a children’s day care centre, temperature-controlled infinity-edge pool and a meditation corner.