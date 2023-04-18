Stock Dubai Land department
DLD Customers can scan the QR code on each real estate advertisement to get a glimpse of the property’s authorised details and establish if it has been sold or rented. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the launch of a new electronic service, Madmoun. The service, accessible through the Trakheesi System, is represented by a QR code issued for every real estate advertisement permit. Effective from April 24, 2023, all real estate companies in Dubai are expected to feature the QR code on their print and audiovisual advertisements.

The QR code allows customers to verify the authenticity and validity of advertisements and confirm that they have been approved by RERA. Customers can also access DLD’s website to view comprehensive information about the advertising company, property condition, and specifications. The link is secured to prevent any modification to the data.

RERA CEO, Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, emphasized the agency’s commitment to enhancing transparency in the real estate sector and empowering the community with streamlined real estate services and integrated data. Customers can scan the QR code on each real estate advertisement to view authorized property details and establish whether it has been sold or rented.

Real estate companies can activate the QR code through the Trakheesi system, and they must comply with the service to avoid any violation. DLD strongly advises customers and investors to engage only with real estate advertisements that feature the QR code to protect their rights and prevent fraudulent or unreliable transactions. The initiative aims to position Dubai as a pioneering model in the real estate sector and achieve sustainability in its development and growth.