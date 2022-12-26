The Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched its new strategic plan for until 2026, on Monday.
Rolling out across three phases, DLD’s new corporate mission and values are as follows – Vision: The World leader in real estate investments; Mission: Enabling the real estate community by providing seamless real estate services, effective legislation and integrated data through partnerships, leading digital infrastructure and an empowered human capital; and Values: Proficient team, people-centric, justice, passion, boldness.
The strategy is based on five main pillars. The first is a pioneering real estate model, by enhancing the sector’s readiness and sustainability, and ensuring effective governance of the real estate sector. The second pillar is being a real estate innovation incubator by fostering a globally attractive real estate sector and harnessing technology to enable real estate solutions development. The third pillar is a data-driven sector, by maximising the added value of sector data and raising awareness, trust and transparency in the real estate sector. The fourth pillar is Agile DLD, to cultivate a flourishing digital ecosystem, enhance DLD’s operations and improve corporate governance efficiency, and foster partnership with public and private sectors. The fifth and final pillar is Exceptional Journeys 2.0, through which the focus is on shifting to employee-first culture, refreshing DLD identity and enhance its position, and move to a proactive and ‘human’-focused approach.