Dubai: After announcing plans to invest $1.36 billion (Dh5 billion) in Dubai’s real estate sector last year, Arista Properties announced the launch of its first project - Wadi Villas - at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City’s District 11 in Meydan.
Valued at over Dh 500 Million, the project will feature 30 residential villas, including luxurious 4-, 5-, and 6-bedroom mansions. The villas will be offered at a price range of Dh14 to Dh40 million and are slated for completion by 2026. HBA Architects have designed the development.
“Dubai’s luxury villa market continues flourishing, inspired by the city’s cosmopolitan vibe and vibrant economy. The heavy influx of high-net-worth individuals migrating to the city has further driven demand from international investors - solidifying the niche for luxury residential properties as a key pillar of Dubai’s real estate landscape,” said Sajal Gang, Co-Founder of Arista Properties.
Studies indicate that the villa market is poised for growth, with its capital values reaching 133.1 ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) points. This represents a 24.9 percent YoY increase and a 7.7 percent QoQ rise from previous years. The One Broker Group will be the exclusive sales partner for this premium villa project.
The amenities in this gated community include a co-working lounge, café, concierge services, 24/7 security, maintenance, CCTV surveillance, visitor’s driver lounge, and a rainforest boardwalk.