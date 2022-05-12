Dubai: A villa on the Palm, inspired by the designs of Los Angeles beachfront homes, has sold for Dh63 million, becoming one of the bigger deals in Dubai’s property market during the second quarter. The five-bedroom 8,600 square feet home is on the N frond.

“The home was presented in absolute mint condition – which went well noticed by the buyers,” said Kunal Singh Gupta, Associate Director of Luxhabitat International Realty, who represented both buyer and seller in the transaction.

The European buyer of the villa is an end-user after recently moving to Dubai with his family. Across the first four months, buyers from Europe had been among the most active, especially in the top-end of the property market.

Over Dh4.6 billion in sales have been recorded so far this year on the Palm, including one for Dh280 million, the costliest deal on a residential space in Dubai. “The most in-demand luxury homes now are those designed in a modern/Mediterranean style, with a larger plot and built-up area as well as mega-mansions with views over beach or golf course or park (depending on the location),” said Gupta.

“Super-prime villas, apartments and penthouses are most in demand, as people living here like to enjoy the sun and outdoors as much as possible. Areas such as Palm, Jumeira Bay Island, Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills are catering to the wealthiest 1 per cent of the world, which is a great sign for Dubai and the UAE.”

Packs in quite a bit for luxe living

The Dh63 million villa features a ‘contemporary style and hosts neutral colors’. The open plan living area is ‘airy with a beautiful transition to the outdoors and sea views with automated guillotine windows. This meant to make for seamless indoor/outdoor living and with pocket doors to privatise the living and dining space if needed.

All the furniture is of Italian make, with brands like Minotti, Flexform, Poliform, Paola Lenti, and Poltrona Frau represented. The home also has an Infinity pool, which is now a de rigeur, hosts a swim jet and access to 3 kilometres of prime beachfront.

Gupta of Luxhabitat said: “Homes of this calibre are extremely hard to find in the Dubai market now due to a limited supply of product offerings like these as well as an influx of luxury property buyers who are seeking exactly this type of quality home."