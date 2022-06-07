Dubai: Powered by a series of hugely successful IPOs, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s (ADX) market cap has hot the Dh2 trillion mark for the first time. The latest IPO, from ADNOC joint venture Borouge, was enough to get past the new threshold for the Middle East’s second largest stock market.
During the first quarter of 2022, ADX recorded an 87 per cent year-on-year increase in value of total trades. Traded values (buy + sell) on the exchange rose to Dh202 billion in Q1-2022 from Dh108 billion a year ago. The market value of shares owned by foreign investors shot up 163 per cent to Dh131 billion from Dh50 billion in Q1-2021.