Dubai: Qatar and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the finance sector.

The agreement was formalised by Qatari minister of finance Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Saudi minister of finance Mohammed Al Jadaan, as reported by Qatari news outlet The Peninsula.

Al Jadaan highlighted that the MoU is part of broader efforts to deepen financial relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This includes initiatives in microeconomic policy, public sector legislation, and measures to foster economic growth in the region.

The MoU aims to uphold international standards of transparency through the exchange of documented financial information. It reflects both countries' commitment to enhancing coordination and collaboration on regional and international financial issues.