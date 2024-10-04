Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of tourism reports an 8.2 per cent increase in inbound visitor spending in the first half of 2024, totalling approximately $24.7 billion (Dh90 billion) compared to the same period in 2023.

This rise in visitor spending reflects the advancements made in the tourism sector. According to UN Tourism, Saudi Arabia outperformed other G20 countries in both international tourist arrivals and the growth of international tourism receipts during the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

The data highlights the effectiveness of the tourism ecosystem in establishing the sector as a global frontrunner.

This success can be attributed to the implementation of best practices in tourism development, the enhancement of tourism-related services and products, and collaboration with government entities to foster the growth of the country's tourism industry.