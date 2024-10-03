Dubai: Saudi Arabia aims to enhance its relationship with Nasa (American National Aeronautics and Space Administration) following a recent high-level meeting in the US that focused on potential partnerships in advanced technologies and global scientific innovation.
During this visit, Abdullah Al Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology and Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, engaged with Nasa administrator Bill Nelson to explore strategic collaborations in the space sector.
Their discussions highlighted joint efforts to advance space-based scientific innovation for the benefit of humanity. Key topics included potential investments in the digital economy, artificial intelligence, space exploration, and initiatives in Saudi Arabia designed to promote science and entrepreneurship, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.