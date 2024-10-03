Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) decreases its stake in Amazon, reducing it by nearly 80 per cent in the most recent quarter.

The sovereign wealth fund, which oversees over $700 billion (Dh2.5 trillion) in assets, disclosed in its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns fewer than 350,000 shares, down from more than 1.5 million shares reported in June.