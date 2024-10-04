Dubai: The import price index (IPI) in Oman decreased by 1.5 per cent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This marks a 3.3 per cent decline from the first quarter of 2024, as reported by the ministry of economy.

The reduction in the IPI is primarily due to a significant drop in the prices of non-food raw materials, excluding fuel, which fell by 19.9 per cent by the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year.

Several categories experienced price declines compared to the same period in 2023, including: mineral fuels and lubricants (down 17.4 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (down 8.1 per cent), and vegetable and animal oils, fats, and waxes (down 10.3 per cent).