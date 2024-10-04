Dubai: The federation of Saudi chambers, represented by the Saudi Canadian Business Council, announces the opening of its first office in Toronto, Canada.

This was revealed during a roundtable meeting attended by various ministers, officials, and investors from both nations.

This new office marks a step advocating for the interests of the Saudi private sector in Canada and enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Its primary responsibilities include promoting awareness of investment opportunities, fostering partnerships between business communities, and addressing challenges faced by investors.