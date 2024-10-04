Dubai: Emirates Skywards and HSBC Bank Middle East have introduced new co-branded credit cards in the UAE. Available in two tiers—Signature and Infinite—the HSBC Emirates Skywards Credit Cards aim to enhance travel and lifestyle benefits for the airline's 2.3 million UAE loyalty members, the airline said in a statement.

Card users can earn more Skywards Miles on a wide range of purchases, including travel and daily expenses. Notably, these miles will never expire as long as the card is active, offering members access to exclusive experiences and global rewards, Emirates said

HSBC and Emirates Skywards signed the agreement in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group; Sir Mark Tucker, HSBC Group Chairman; and senior executives from both Emirates and HSBC.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said, “The HSBC Emirates Skywards Credit Cards will offer customers the opportunity to boost their Miles earnings on-ground, for future spend on flight rewards with Emirates and partners airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality tickets at world renowned sporting events, and many more exclusive benefits.”