“It will be a difficult period but Iran’s economy will withstand it for various reasons,” a second diplomat said, “including (the fact of) Russia being under (US and EU) sanctions, Saudi Arabia having its own issues, and (trade war) between China and the United States.” Big power disunity and EU moves to circumvent Trump’s sanctions regime have given Tehran a psychological boost — but not dissuaded foreign businesses ranging from oil majors to trading houses and shipping concerns from pulling out of Iran for fear of incurring new US penalties.