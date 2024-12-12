Skip the hassle, skip the queues — make holiday gifting seamless with e-cash. This season of giving, embrace the convenience of digital cash transfers.

No waiting in line for crisp bills or dealing with holiday crowds. With just a few taps, you can send your gift instantly, ensuring it reaches your loved ones on time.

Gifting with e-cash isn’t just efficient; it’s a modern way to spread joy without the stress. Let e-cash make your celebrations smoother and brighter.

Go digital

So said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), as local authorities encourage Filipinos to embrace electronic cash gifting for its ease and impact.

“Sending cash gifts electronically is convenient and efficient, and it promotes a more digital and inclusive Philippine economy,” the BSP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Money transfer and payments using digital cash, such as Gcash, Maya, Grab Pay, Shopee Pay, and PayPal are on the rise in the Philippines.

Crisp bank notes

The BSP also reminded the public that they can exchange banknotes and coins for crisp and new ones with their depository banks for free.

It assured the public that it continues to produce new banknotes and coins to cater to the higher demand for physical cash during this season.

The BSP also reassures citizens that crisp new bills remain available for those preferring traditional gifts.

The central monetary authority is at the forefront of going cash-lite, urging Filipinos to consider digital cash gifts, describing them as convenient and efficient while supporting a more digital economy.

For those who wish to go the traditional way with cash gifting, also known as "Aguinaldo", the BSP reassured the public, however, that new Philippine peso banknotes are available at banks for free exchange. Image Credit: Shutterstock

For those who wish to go the traditional way with cash gifting, also known as "Aguinaldo", the BSP reassured the public, however, that new Philippine peso banknotes are available at banks for free exchange.

'Aguinaldo' • In the Philippines, Aguinaldo refers to the traditional practice of giving gifts during Christmas, typically in the form of cash.



• It's a gesture of goodwill and generosity often given by godparents, parents, and elders to children or younger relatives.



• This custom symbolises blessings and sharing prosperity during the festive season. The term originates from the Spanish word for "gift" or "bonus," reflecting the country's colonial influence.



• Aguinaldo embodies the Filipino spirit of pakikisama (togetherness) and familial bonds during the holidays.

Digital cash platforms

The Philippines offers several popular e-cash platforms that enable convenient, secure, and fast transactions.

Key platforms expanding access to digital finance across the country include: