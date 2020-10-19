Dubai: UAE's United Foods Company is to get a 2,000 KW solar power plant installed on the rooftop of its factory in Jebel Ali Industrial Area. The project has been awarded to Yellow Door Energy, and could lead to cabon emission reduction of up to 1,400 tonnes.
The solar plant will cover the entire area of the factory’s roof, and will include over 4,400 solar panels. To be commissioned next year, it will make up almost half of the United Foods Edible Oil and Fats factory’s energy consumption needs.
Fethi Khiari, CEO of United Foods, said in a statement: “The Solar Agreement is a true milestone in achieving our sustainability goals. We are committed to building a better future for the next generations, by investing in sustainability and leading the way into an environmentally-conscious future.”
The solar plant is expected to generate 3.3 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in its first year of operation. Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: “We encourage businesses in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area to consider solar as a viable option to reduce electricity costs and switch to clean energy."