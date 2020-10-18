1 of 13
Visitors at the Shees Park in Khorfakkan which was inaugurated by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah last week. The park was completed in eight months.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The park is one of the prominent projects that encourage ecotourism and is distinguished by its unique location between the embrace of tall mountains, and provides visitors and tourists with a unique tourism experience to discover and enjoy the atmosphere of the mountainous regions.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The 11,362-square metre park also has a 25-metre-high artificial waterfall. Above, a visitor taking photos near the artificial waterfall.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Families at the newly opened Shees Park. The park is located on an area of 11,362 square meters and receives its visitors with an artificial waterfall of 25 meters high that flows into the lake surrounded by stone paths and formations of stone sessions.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The park also contains a mountain walkway of three mountain terraces connected by stone stairs leading to the main viewing platform at a height of 30 meters from the main park level, and the platform provides an exceptional experience for viewing the natural sights of the region from great heights and in a safe manner.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Ample car parking spaces at the newly opened Shees Park.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The park includes several paths of 506 meters long surrounded by palm trees, a group of local plants, a play area and 32 shaded sessions for families, and an outdoor theatre has been established that can accommodate around 70 people. A barbecue area prepared and equipped with high standards of safety and environmental protection.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Kids playing area at the newly opened Shees Park in Khor Fakkan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Families enjoy the weekend at the kids playing area at the newly opened Shees Park in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The park also contains a mountain walkway of three mountain terraces connected by stone stairs leading to the main viewing platform.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News