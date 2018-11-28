Upon unifying efforts between EWEC and FEWA, the company will cover the water and power needs of the majority of the UAE and will be responsible for distributing more than 80 terawatts of electricity and 1.2 billion cubic meters of water in the country annually. The new company will also oversee the progress and completion of power and water projects that are currently underway and that will contribute to a system able to supply over 1000 million daily gallons of water and more than 25 gigawatts of electricity, once these projects are completed.