Dubai: DEWA's 9-month 2024 revenues have totaled Dh23.5 billion, powering the net profit after tax to Dh5.5 billion. The corresponding net profit in 2023 was Dh613 billion.

On revenues and EBITDA - where DEWA tallied Dh11.8 billion - the company clocked year-on-year increases. "DEWA will continue to deliver strong shareholder value through efficient operations, consistent dividends and support Dubai’s transition to a green economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.