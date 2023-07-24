Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Maritime, in collaboration with ADNOC Distribution and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), have signed a partnership to enhance Abu Dhabi’s coastal and marine locations.
Under this new agreement, the companies plan to improve customer experiences, with a focus on three main areas: establish an ADNOC fuel station at Rabdan Marina, create fuel stations at future marinas, and offer special services like floating fuel and grocery vessels.
Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operational Affairs at DMT, said, “This strategic partnership will not only enhance the world-class facilities and services available to residents and visitors but also contribute to positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global maritime capital.”
Meanwhile, Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO, Maritime Cluster of AD Ports Group, said, “By collaborating with ADNOC Distribution, we are committed to enhancing the satisfaction of our existing patrons and attracting new ones seeking convenience and accessibility while out on the waters.”
ADNOC Distribution is the sole operator of all marine fuel stations in Abu Dhabi. Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “We expect the development of new marine concepts and facilities will add significant value, improving the lives of everyone who participates in marine activities in and around the shores of Abu Dhabi.”