Dubai: The AD Ports Group will jointly develop an port, rail and maritime services and an industrial zone in alliance with India’s Adani Ports and SEZ ltd., part of the Gautam Adani conglomerate.
“Our strategic investment in Tanzania in infrastructure and solutions will enable international companies to enter African markets,” said Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group. “In line with the direction of the UAE’s leadership, we are positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in logistics and industry.”