Dubai: If you are a water sports enthusiast, Abu Dhabi is making it easier to get a license for jet skis. An owner can even get one by surfing the net.
“Abu Dhabi Maritime will assist members of the public and commercial marine service providers with the registration of new jet skis, license renewals, and booking technical inspections,” said Abu Dhabi Maritime in a statement.
As a value add, inspection teams will also be able to conduct technical examinations of a user’s jet ski at a location selected by them, including from the comfort of their own home. Accessible via Abu Dhabi Maritime’s website and from a dedicated portal, the new process will make licencing services less time consuming and “enhance maritime safety and security across Abu Dhabi’s waterways” by ensuring all jet skis operating within the emirate are well-maintained and seaworthy.
“As the primary custodian overseeing the management, regulation and safe use of Abu Dhabi’s waterways, it is only natural that the responsibility of handling jet ski licensing falls under our remit,” said Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime, AD Ports Group. “In addition to demonstrating our readiness to respond to the needs of Abu Dhabi’s thriving maritime community, we are also keen to elevate our community’s overall user experience and streamline the process by which jet ski licensing is managed.”