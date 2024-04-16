Dubai: Flydubai has temporarily suspended departing flights from Dubai for all evening flights until 10am, April 17, citing severe weather conditions across the UAE.

A spokesperson for the airline announced that all flydubai flights scheduled for departure from Dubai on the evening of April 16 have been cancelled, with operations expected to resume the following morning.

The disruption to flydubai's operations at Dubai International (DXB) is due to ongoing severe weather conditions on April 16, resulting in significant flight cancellations and delays. The adverse weather is anticipated to persist throughout the night and into April 17.

Affected passengers are advised to check with flydubai for further updates and arrangements.

During this period, passengers who do not have Dubai as their final destination will not be accepted for travel. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our schedule accordingly. This will allow us to restore operational continuity more efficiently and accommodate arriving flights from around the network where possible.