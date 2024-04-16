Dubai: Heavy rains and flooding continue to disrupt operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Airport operations were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes, and 45 flights were cancelled, a DXB spokesperson Gulf News.

“Due to the intense storm, operations were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes this afternoon, but have since recommenced, and are now in recovery mode,” the airport said in a statement.

“A total of 21 outbound and 24 inbound flights have been cancelled since 12.02 am this morning, and 3 flights were diverted to other neighbouring airports,” the spokesperson explained.

Delays to continue

As there is major flooding on access roads around Dubai leading to the airport and current weather forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue to cause delays and disruption into the early hours of Wednesday, April 17 morning, airport authorities have said.

“Response teams have been activated and we are working closely with airlines and other service partners to restore normal operations at the earliest and minimise inconvenience to our customers,” the spokesperson said.

Dubai carrier flydubai also said the adverse weather conditions in the UAE on April 16 had impacted its flight schedule at DXB.

“We have cancelled some flights and are currently experiencing some delays. We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport,” the airline said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely, and we advise our passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and check the status of their flight on flydubai.com,” a flydubai spokesperson told Gulf News.

Emirates Airlines advised travellers to plan, cautioning that there could be delays on the roads leading to Dubai International Airport. Similarly, Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, acknowledged that adverse weather conditions might cause delays for some flights.

“We urge guests to check directly with their airline to obtain the latest information on the status of their flight, allow extra travel time to the airport, and use Dubai Metro for smoother transit,” added the statement.

What must passengers do?

Passengers are urged to check directly with their airline to obtain the latest information on the status of their flight and allow significant extra travel time to the airport. Authorities have also urged flyers to use Dubai Metro for smoother transit, which has extended operating hours until 3 am tonight.