Dubai: Dubai International Airport will temporarily divert all inbound flights due to arrive this evening, Tuesday, 16 April, until the inclement situation improves, a spokesperson told Gulf News. Departures will continue to operate as normal.

According to an airport spokesperson, the flights would be diverted to the nearest “available airports”; however, the decision is up to the airline.

“The airport is working hard with its response teams and service partners to restore normal operations and minimise inconvenience to our customers,” said the spokesperson.

Passengers are urged to check directly with the airline they are flying with to obtain the latest information on their flight status. Passengers must also allow extra travel time to the airport and use the Dubai metro where possible, said the airline spokesperson.

Due to significant flooding on access roads to Dubai Airport and ongoing unsettled weather, delays and disruptions are expected to persist into early hours of Wednesday, April 17, according to airport authorities.