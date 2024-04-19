Dubai: Dubai International Airports (DXB) announced Friday it is temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights for 48 hours, starting April 19 at noon.

“Due to the ongoing disruption, and to speed up recovery, we are temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights from noon on April 19 for 48 hours,” an airport spokesperson said.

“We're endeavouring to do our best to support guests impacted by delays due to recent unprecedented weather conditions,” the spokesperson added.

Dubai Airport has also urged passengers to come to the airport only if their flight has been confirmed and recommended arriving only two hours before their scheduled departure.

“As we're currently facing congestion, please do not arrive too early. Aim to get to your terminal no earlier than two hours before your departure time,” airport authorities told passengers in a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Priority for elderly

Dubai Airports also said it is prioritising care for the elderly, who are spending long hours waiting at the airport.

“We understand the worry that families of our elderly guests are feeling, as they've had to spend longer than expected at DXB. Please know that our teams are focused on providing priority welfare to families and elderly guests and are doing all we can to ease their journey,” airport authorities said.

Transit flights

Emirates has also decided to suspend check-in for all customers across its network travelling with onward connections through Dubai until 11.59 pm on April 19.