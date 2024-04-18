Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai has resumed scheduled operations from Dubai International (DXB), the airline said in a statement. However, delays are expected to continue. “Operations from both Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at DXB have resumed with delays expected to the flight schedule,” the airline said in a statement.
“Our teams are working hard to minimise the disruption to passengers’ travel plans, and we would like to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding,” said the airline.
Full refund for cancelled flights
The airline said passengers whose bookings have been cancelled will be contacted and offered a full refund.
In a fresh advisory to passengers, flydubai said, “Our flights are operating today; however, we are expecting delays.” The airline has also advised travellers to check in online before leaving for the airport.
“Allow significant extra time for your journey to the airport and carefully plan your route. The airport will be very busy so please aim to arrive early before your flight,” the airline said.