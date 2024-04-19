Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai cancelled its flights to Iran on Friday after receiving an official alert, the airline said in a statement.
A spokesperson said that the airline’s April 19 flight FZ 1929 from Dubai to Tehran returned to Dubai due to the closure of Tehran Airport (IKA).
“In line with the issued NOTAM, our flights to Iran today have been cancelled,” the airline said.
“The safety of our passengers and crew is our priority. We are monitoring the situation closely and will make changes to our flight paths in consultation with the relevant authorities. We will share any further updates once more information becomes available,” the airline said.
Iran's state media reported explosions in central Isfahan Friday, as US media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival.
More to follow…