Best Home Appliance Deal: Whirlpool W Collection

Pros

Precise temperature control

FlexiFreeze drawers

Quiet appliance

Sleek, minimalistic design

Cons

No ice twist tray

Not especially energy efficient

With a minimalistic design, Whirlpool’s freestanding fridge offers excellent features at a reasonable price. It’s powered by a digital inverter compressor, so it offers precise temperature control – its 6th Sense technology activates the compressor and quickly restores temperatures to the optimal level, whenever it detects a change. The interiors are spacious as well, with FelxiFreeze compartments in the freezer, which allow you to select the right temperature depending on what you’re storing. For instance, if you freeze items at -7°C, you can avoid defrosting and place the food right into the pan. Similarly, ice creams remain soft and ready to serve at -12°C. The fridge also has NoFrost technology, so you don’t have to worry about ice build-up. Reviewers say it’s a quiet device, peaking at 37.5 decibels. However, it doesn’t come with a twist tray for ice, and it’s not rated highly, in terms of energy efficiency.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh305.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, and two-year extended warranty for Dh323.

Best Electronics Deal: MagicRaven Portable Monitor

Pros

Easy to install and use

Excellent picture quality

Can be used in portrait or landscape mode

Compatible with most devices

Comes with protective case

Cons

Does not have anti-reflective coating

Double your workspace with a second screen that can help you reference notes, articles, videos and other content while you type up a storm on your laptop. MagicRaven’s 15.6-inch screen offers 1920 x 1080 resolution with 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Its 1080p visuals offer excellent clarity and image quality. The monitor has an easy-to-install plug-and-play set-up, and it comes with two USB-C 3.2 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port, so it’s able to connect to most devices, like your laptop, smartphone or camera. View it both horizontally or vertically, and when you’re done with your projects or homework, switch it to your console and use it as a gaming monitor! As a bonus, the monitor also comes with a scratch-proof cover made from durable polyurethane leather. On the downside, some reviewers comment that there is a lot of glare on the screen, especially in brightly lit environments.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

Best Beauty Deal: Hugo Boss Ma Vie Eau de Parfum

There’s no doubt, Ma Vie exudes femininity in every facet – from its slender bottle, to its soft pink hue. Inspired by the independent spirit of women, the fragrance is fresh, indulgent and has floral notes. It begins with the grassy green note of cactus, and leads to flowery heart notes of pink freesia, rose and jasmine. The perfume then settles down with a combination of cedar and other woody notes. The overall effect is woody and floral – it’s an elegant and playful perfume you can wear in the daytime, or for work. Reviewers say it does need to be topped off after three hours, since the scent wears off over time.