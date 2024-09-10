Drone disrupts traffic at Stockholm airport for second night

Stockholm: Air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda airport was delayed for the second night in a row Monday after a drone was seen over a runway, Sweden's Civil Aviation Administration said.

Ackermann added that the disruption led to delays of about "15 to 20 minutes" for some flights, after which traffic resumed.

The disruption came less than a day after traffic at Arlanda was halted for nearly two hours after four drones entered the airport's airspace in the early hours of Monday.

Take-offs and landings were halted between 2:00 am and 3:40 am Monday morning, affecting five flights, airport operator Swedavia told AFP.

The flights were either re-routed to other airports or delayed.