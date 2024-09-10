Drone disrupts traffic at Stockholm airport for second night

Stockholm: Air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda airport was delayed for the second night in a row Monday after a drone was seen over a runway, Sweden's Civil Aviation Administration said.
A security guard alerted air traffic control shortly after 10 pm (2000 GMT) on Monday evening, Daniel Ackermann, spokesman for Sweden's Civil Aviation Administration, told AFP.
Ackermann added that the disruption led to delays of about "15 to 20 minutes" for some flights, after which traffic resumed.
The disruption came less than a day after traffic at Arlanda was halted for nearly two hours after four drones entered the airport's airspace in the early hours of Monday.
Take-offs and landings were halted between 2:00 am and 3:40 am Monday morning, affecting five flights, airport operator Swedavia told AFP.
The flights were either re-routed to other airports or delayed.
Police spokesman Daniel Wikdahl told Swedish media Monday they suspected "that this is a deliberate act, but I can't say what the motive may have been."