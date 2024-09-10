Cairo: A Saudi government agency has launched a nationwide initiative to replace old air conditioners with new ones with the aim of boosting energy efficiency and cutting household consumption.

Dubbed “Estbdal” (Replacement), the initiative is undertaken by the Saudi Energy Efficiency Centre in collaboration with other competent government bodies. More than 30 retailers, 350 showrooms and four Saudi plants are joining too.

Owners of old air conditioners are incentivised to replace them with more energy-efficient ones by offering each SR1,000 that is reduced from the price of the new device, besides providing the delivery and installation services for free.

Previously, a similar effort targeted seven major Saudi cities and ended in late 2023.

Created in 2010, the Saudi Energy Efficiency Centre also launched an initiative for installing high-efficiency air conditioners that ended in late 2021.

The air conditioner market in Saudi Arabia is projected to rise in value from the current SR2.3 billion to SR3.1 billion by 2029, according to a recent media report.

Projections are based on climate conditions, fast-paced urban expansion and major projects in the kingdom, reported Saudi news portal Sabq.

Known for extreme summer heat, Saudi Arabia has in recent months experienced several heatwaves during which temperatures surged to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The Saudi government is seeking to consolidate energy efficiency and sustainability by encouraging the use of highly efficient air conditioning systems.

Boasting a highly competitive market, the kingdom, a country of around 32.2 million people, is encouraging innovation, competitiveness and growth opportunities.

Consumers favour smart environmental solutions, a trend that prompts companies to adopt related technologies such as environmentally friendly air conditioners and smart control systems.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a series of pro-environment measures also aimed to address climate change.