PC gamers, it’s time to get cracking. Premium titles on your wish list are now available to claim and play for free, on Amazon’s Prime Gaming platform. You can also level up before your opponents with in-game loot, at no additional cost. Are you ready to play? Read on.

How can I get Prime Gaming?

All you have to do is become a Prime member. An Amazon Prime subscription goes beyond the free, one-day delivery on Amazon.ae – the membership package includes access to the TV streaming service Prime Video, Prime Day shopping deals, and, of course, Prime Gaming. For only Dh16 every month, members can save, binge-watch and game to their heart’s content.

At a glance, here’s what you can avail with Prime Gaming, which you can browse in both Arabic and English:

Free PC games that you get to install and keep forever, even if you cancel your membership

Free in-game content, like skins, weapons, characters, boosts and more, for popular titles

What games do I get with Prime Gaming?

Every month, gamers can expect free giveaways on Prime Gaming. This is when a handful of games, both new and classic, are added to the platform’s growing library for monthly claiming. In August 2022, members got their hands on six titles, including StarCraft: Remastered and Recompile.

This month, September 2022, sees eight free title drops. Calling all Assassin’s Creed and The Lord of the Rings fans – check out which PC games can be yours for the keeping:

Assassin’s Creed Origins Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins (2017) Image Credit: Amazon Prime Gaming

You’re the assassin Bayek of Siwa, founder of the predecessors to the Assassin Brotherhood. Cross stretches of desert, scale perilous pyramids and battle men and beasts alike by the lush river banks. An absolute treat for enthusiasts of ancient Egypt, this action role-playing game wows with realistic graphics and a fleshed out storyline.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition) Image Credit: Amazon Prime Gaming

Painstakingly developed to replicate English writer J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, the Shadow of Mordor follows a ranger, Talion. Engage in melee combat, draw on wraith-like abilities and complete quests on an adventure in Mordor. In this edition, you’re getting the full package, with access to every rune, mission and skin.

Other September offerings include Football Manager 2022, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution and more. The claiming period for these titles is open only till the end of the month, so hurry!

What in-game content can I get for free?

When it’s time to level up, browse all the loot Prime Gaming has to offer for your favourite titles. Visit the platform every month to catch new drops. In September, members can claim in-game content for League of Legends and PUBG: Battlegrounds, among others.

If you’re wondering about the content, here’s a sneak peek: Valued at $50 (Dh184 approximately), the League of Legends in-game capsule contains mythic essence, champion shards, 30-day XP (experience points) boost, 350 RP (riot points), and so much more.

Save up and game more, with a Prime membership. Remember, you can always try Prime’s offerings for free for 30 days, before committing.