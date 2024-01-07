Whether it’s a brand-new television you’re deliberating over, or an air fryer to achieve your New Year fitness goals, there’s no better time to shop than right now.

As part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs until January 14, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on a wide range of products, from electronics and appliances to home and kitchen essentials, to fashion, fitness, beauty and more.

So, if you’ve been considering a big-ticket item, you can pocket savings when you shop. And if you’re looking for feel-good deals on items for daily use, like laundry detergents and shoes, you’ll find more than enough options to leave you feeling satisfied.

We curated some of the best DSF deals across Amazon that are available right now. Add your favourites to your cart, and check out more great offers. Don’t forget to shop with a Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Television Deal: Sony BRAVIA X80J Smart Google TV

Pros

4K Ultra HD display

Upscales visuals to 4K

Wide viewing angles

Intuitive Google TV platform

Cons

Not bright enough, some reviewers say

Looking for many of the features you’d find in high-end TVs, but at a budget price? This 2021 model of Sony BRAVIA X80J fits the bill, with its 4K HDR (high dynamic range) X1 processor that delivers smooth, clear visuals full of rich colours and detailed contrast. Sony’s object-based HDR Remaster technology assesses the colour in individual objects on the screen and automatically adjusts contrast, reproducing greater depth and textures. Images filled in 2K and Full HD are also upscaled by the television, bringing it as close to 4K resolution as possible. Reviewers love that they can use Google Assistant to enjoy hands-free control of the TV. With other features, like the intuitive Google TV streaming platform, built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this 43-inch entertainment unit makes for a great first, or even second television for your home.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh152.32 for 12 months with select banks. Add a wall mounting service with a free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, two-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

2. Best Home Security Deal: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

Pros

Connects seamlessly with Alexa devices

Easy to install

Two-way audio

Live view via an HD head-to-toe camera

Motion detection and real-time alerts

Cons

Quick replies and record are paid features

Ring’s 1080p high-definition (HD) video doorbell is a great security add-on to your home. With features like improved motion detection, the ability to set up privacy zones, and crisp night vision, this second-generation version of the popular video doorbell packs many useful updates. You can receive mobile notifications whenever anyone rings the doorbell or triggers built-in motion sensors. And if a delivery personnel just missed you, you can talk to them via two-way talk and let them know where to leave your package. The video offers a 155-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of vision, giving you a clear view of all the goings-on in front of your home. Reviewers appreciate the peace of mind they’ve received with this device, but just wish many of its most useful features didn’t require them to pay for an additional subscription.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh25.

3. Best Speaker Deal: Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

Compact, durable device

IPX-7 waterproof rating

Great audio quality

Syncs with other Micros to create extended range

Built-in mic for speakerphone

Cons

Synced Micros often lag, reviewers say

Heading out on a camping trip or to the beach? Pick up Bose SoundLink at a discount, and enjoy your favourite tunes no matter where you are. This IPX7-rated waterproof Bluetooth speaker is compact, rugged and portable, and has the capability of running for up to six hours with its rechargeable battery. It comes with a tear-resistant strap so you can attach it to your backpack, cooler or cycle’s handlebars, and it even has a built-in mic if you’d like to use it as a speakerphone – its wireless range is approximately 30 feet. Reviewers say they enjoy the punchy sound that comes out of this compact device. However, although you can sync two Micros to create a wider soundscape, some reviewers caution that there’s often a lag between the two, creating a chaotic experience.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and a two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh33.

4. Best Appliance Deal: Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Pros

Easy to use

Easy to clean

10 one-touch cooking programmes

Convenient shake reminder

Cons

Some reviewers say its capacity is only enough for two people

With the New Year comes a renewed effort to eat a cleaner, healthier diet. Nutricook’s Air Fryer 2 will help you achieve your fitness goals by giving you the same crispy, delicious fried flavour, but with 85 per cent less fat. This 3.6-litre appliance feeds up to four people – the basket can fit up to 800g of French fries. The air fryer features 10 one-touch cooking programmes, removing any guesswork about timing and temperature settings, when preparing food like French fries, chicken, burgers, samosas, pizzas, cake and more. Nutricook’s SmartTemp technology automatically adjusts the temperature when it’s on, to ensure food is thoroughly cooked, while still retaining an even, crispy texture on the outside. Reviewers call it a gamechanger, and say it’s easy for even kids to use.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and a two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh25.

5. Best Home Appliance Deal: Bissell Crosswave Multi-Surface 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Multi-functional

Easy to use

Easy to refill and clean

Strong suction and effective mopping

Cons

Corded device

Can be noisy

This wet and dry vacuum cleaner by Bissell is a gamechanger. With a single gadget, you’ll be able to effectively perform three tasks – vacuum, wash and dry your floors. The vacuum cleaner offers digital fingertip control so you can switch from hard floors to rugs at the touch of a button. With 560W of suction, it freshens up tiled floors as well as area rugs, giving it a streak-free shine and glow. The device has separated twin tanks, where you can both fill a mix of detergent/disinfectant and fresh water for hard floors, and empty out collected waste. The brush roll of the vacuum uses a blend of microfibre and nylon to clean any type of surface. Reviewers are surprised at how much time they’ve been able to save with this multi-functional device. However, some say it can be quite noisy, and they wish it was cordless for freedom of movement.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks. You can also boon an in-home product demo and setup for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh46, and a two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh65.

6. Best Car Accessories Deal: UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Charger and Car Phone Holder

Pros

Wide compatibility

Easy to use

Fast 15W charging

Charges through most phone cases

Cons

Not very stable

Adding wireless charging technology to car phone holders is, no doubt, a convenience like no other. UGREEN’s wireless car charger features an upgraded built-in chip, so it identifies your device and charges it with the fastest speed that’s safely possible. Since it works with Qi-enabled phones, you can use it to charge both Android and iPhone devices. The phone holder offers 360-degree rotating and pivoting, and even supports charging through phone cases up to 7mm thick. While reviewers say it’s practical and useful, they wish it was sturdier, since it often falls off during bumps and sharp turns.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 24-month warranty and lifetime technical support.

7. Best Men’s Shoes Deal: New Balance 574 Sneakers

The 574 is New Balance’s jack of all trades – it’s a reliable shoe that lets you do a variety of different things comfortably. So, if you’ve been looking for a pair to wear to work, and then for a quick jog or walk before heading out to meet friends for dinner, this pair will see you through in style and comfort. The shoe’s hybrid trail design is made with a suede and mesh upper. Inside, lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel make it feel as if you’re walking on a cloud. Happy reviewers say they wear the shoes all day, with no issues.

8. Best Women’s Perfume Deal: Hugo Boss Ma Vie Eau de Parfum

At a whopping 70 per cent discount, Hugo Boss’s Ma Vie is the perfume to snag, this DSF. This woody, floral perfume begins with grassy green notes of cactus, leading into a flowery heart of pink freesia, jasmine and rose, and finishing off with a combination of cedar and woody notes. Over 4,700 happy reviewers have rated it 4.5 stars, with many saying the pleasant fragrance can be worn for any occasion, and even at work.

9. Best Home Essentials Deal: Finish Powerball Ultimate Dishwasher Detergent Tablets (Pack of 6)

Get a headstart on your Ramadan shopping with an excellent deal on dishwasher tablets by Finish Powerball. This pack of six includes 192 tablets, which means you don’t have to worry about manually washing dishes in the days ahead. With a refreshing lemon sparkle scent, the tablets hold three fast-dissolving chambers – gel, powder and liquid Powerball – to deliver consistent results. With Activelift technology, it even targets stubborn, dried-on stains.