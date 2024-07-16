Are you an Amazon Prime member? Buckle up, because it’s time to splurge and save! Epic deals for Prime members are currently live on Amazon, across every category on the e-commerce site. We’re talking electronics, home appliances, fashion, gaming and so much more. But start your shopping spree with us, where we take you through the best deals.

Prime Day will run for six days this year, until July 21, during which you’ll have access to rare deals from Amazon UK and US, as well. Shopping with a Mastercard credit or debit card will bag you deeper discounts on checkout. Save even more with an ADCB Mastercard!

Those who are not Prime members can also join in on the site-wide sale. For just Dh16 per month, get Prime instantly or a trial of the membership for free. If you join now, you can take advantage of a special offer and enjoy 50 per cent off Prime for three months - that equates to just Dh8 per month for the duration! Once you’re in, you get access to not only Prime day deals, but free one-day delivery, unlimited TV streaming on Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Have a look at some of the best Prime Day deals below, to help you get started:

1. Best Television Deal: Samsung OLED S90C 4K TV

Pros

Excellent brightness and deep blacks

Great HDR colour gamut

Good reflection handling

AI 4K upscaling

Dolby Audio

Cons

Screen is delicate

Get a state-of-the-art OLED (organic LED) television for 54 per cent off this Prime Day. Samsung’s S90C is a high-end 4K TV that offers some of the brightest and most vibrant colours available on any television right now. Its LaserSlim Design gives it a sleek, minimalistic look, and its Tizen OS smart interface offers a large selection of apps and games. The TV packs a number of useful features, like 4K AI upscaling to bring even old films up to a higher resolution, along with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, which involves motion enhancements of up to 4K 144Hz, so that you can enjoy ultra-smooth gameplay without lag and motion blur. There’s also Dolby Atmos support, which gives you multi-dimensional sound. Reviewers say it’s a stunning TV to own, but since its OLED panel is extremely delicate, make sure it’s located well away from curious children and pets.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh245.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Best Laptop Deal: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

Fast, responsive macOS

Excellent battery life

Quiet operation

Premium build and design

Cons

Not the latest version

A MacBook Air for over 40 per cent off? It’s possible, with Prime Day. This 2020 iteration the MacBook Air carries the M1 chip, and remains one of the best laptops you can buy, years after it was first released. The 13-inch laptop supports macOS Sonoma, the latest Apple operating system, and is a complete beast when it comes to performance, allowing you to run thousands of iOS apps and games flawlessly. Its battery life is excellent, according to reviewers, who have used it for up to 18 hours without a recharge. Despite its fanless design, it runs silently. As with all MacBooks, the Air features a stunning Retina display, with realistic images and sharp text. Its 8GB unified memory makes the entire system speedy and responsive. At its discounted price, it’s an excellent value-added laptop that should definitely be on your radar this summer.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh249.38 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh312, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

3. Best Gaming Deal: SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset

Pros

Comfortable, secure fit

Good microphone performance

Robust customisation features

Solid battery life

Cons

Leaks audio at high volumes

At a discount of 60 per cent, this 4.3-star rated gaming headset is something you just can’t ignore. SteelSeries’ Arctis 7+ gaming headphones let you immerse yourself in 360 degrees of precision spatial audio – the device supports 7.1 virtual surround sound on the PC, Tempest 3D Audio on the PlayStation 5, and more. It features a new compact USB-C dongle for ultra-low latency 2.4Ghz wireless audio. The mic is Discord-certified, bi-directional and retractable, and includes background noise cancellation, so your voice is consistently crisp and clear. Reviewers appreciate the headphones’ lightweight steel frame, saying the plush ear cushioning is comfortable to wear for hours of gaming. A 30-hour battery life, and multi-system compatibility, add to its appeal.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Smart Home Deal: Echo Spot

Pros

Good sound quality

Touch controls

In-built Alexa

Serves as smart home hub

Cons

No camera for video calls

Small screen display

Looking for a smart alarm clock at a great price? The all-new Echo Spot can help you wake up, wind down and lots more. This smart device lets you see time, check the weather, view song titles and control smart home devices. Just ask Alexa to play music or podcasts, turn on the lights, or check reminders. As both a smart speaker and alarm clock, this versatile device is the ideal addition to your nightstand. Reviewers say the 1.73-inch forward-firing mono driver of the Echo Spot is surprisingly loud and crisp, for such a small device. However, the half-circle panel that serves as a screen, is quite small – only a 2.83-inch square area is actually usable, and visibility drops if you move off-centre. Also, there is no camera for video calls, so the Echo Spot is best used as a speaker-alarm.

Bonus: Redeem a Dh50 coupon by entering the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

5. Best Coffee Maker Deal: Nespresso Inissia C40 Red Coffee Machine

Pros

Compact machine

19-bar pressure system

Heats water in 25 seconds only

User-friendly controls for espresso or lungo

Cons

Makes one cup at a time

Needs capsule pods

Looking forward to a fresh cuppa in the mornings really makes all the difference – especially when it is prepared in seconds. Try the capsule coffee trend with Nespresso’s Inissia C40 machine. It heats 700ml of water in 25 seconds – which serves up to nine cups – and pours out your choice of either 40ml of espresso or 110ml of a milder lungo. Thanks to its small footprint, despite a 19-bar pressure extraction system, the machine takes up little space on the countertop and looks quite modern in red, too. Reviews say it comes with a few complementary capsules by Nespresso, while others point out that Starbucks pods work as well. See more kitchen appliances here.

Bonus: Redeem a Dh50 coupon by entering the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

6. Best Smartphone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S24

Pros

Compact, premium build

Flagship performance

Useful AI features

Excellent cameras

Cons

Can get warm while gaming

There are few smartphones out there that deliver strong value and get most critical features right, while maintaining an affordable price. Samsung Galaxy S24 does this beautifully, with a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a fantastic camera system, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) features. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the front and back of the S24, and it has an IP68 rating so it’s fully resistant to dust and can withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes. The phone’s 6.2-inch screen has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits (that’s higher than the iPhone 15’s 2,000 nits), and it has a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. Reviewers love the triple camera system of this phone, which includes a main 50MP camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto imager with 3x optical zoom. It’s easy to switch from one to the other, and photos are detailed, with vivid, realistic colours. AI enhances productivity on the phone, with search and image editing tools like Circle to Search and Object Eraser. All in all, it’s a capable, powerful phone, with several advanced features.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh216.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

7. Best Fitness Tracker Deal: Fitbit Charge 6

Pros

Improved fitness monitoring

In-built Google Maps, Wallet and YouTube Music

Good battery life

Track over 40 exercise modes

Cons

Does not support Spotify

Limited tracking in certain sports modes

For Android users, it doesn’t get better than the new Fitbit Charge 6. Thanks to Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, this top-of-the-range fitness tracker is the first to have all major Google apps built into the watch, from Maps to Wallet, without the need for a software update. The fitness tracker features over 40 exercise modes, and has useful bonuses like the ability to see Active Zone Minutes when completing a workout. Its SpO2 pulse oximeter sensor offers you the opportunity to see your sleep score, sleep stages and set a smart wake alarm, although you’ll have to be a Premium user if you want to see the full breakdown. The battery on this device should last up to a week before it needs a recharge. It’s easily an excellent fitness tracker that’s packed full of features for the tech-savvy fitness enthusiast. Do note, however, that it doesn’t support Spotify, although you will have access to YouTube Music.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29, and a two-year extended warranty for Dh47.

8. Best Appliance Deal: Black+Decker XXL 2 Grand Digital Aerofry

Pros

Twelve ways to cook food

Choose from 11 pre-sets

Large square basket

See-through window

Easy to clean

Cons

Soft-touch buttons are unreliable

Make meal time as easy as the press of a button, with Black+Decker’s 12-in-1 air fryer. In this appliance, you can fry, grill, broil, roast, bake, toast, re-heat, dehydrate and defrost. The 5.8-litre food basket can accommodate an entire 1.4kg chicken, or 2kg of French fries, so it’s ideal for families of four. Choose from 11 pre-sets and experiment with different temperatures and timers, on the LCD display. Reviewers especially like the see-through window, which lets them monitor the progress of their food without opening the basket and letting out hot air. Since the basket is dishwasher-safe, it’s easy to clean, too. On the downside, some reviewers complain that the soft-touch buttons are difficult to operate, since they sometimes lag and behave inconsistently.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get Dh34.90 off on this product.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

9. Best Travel Deal: Apple AirTags

Pros

Replaceable battery of one year

Trigger audio from app to locate items

See the distance and the direction to the AirTag

Only weighs 11 grams each

Cons

Works with iPhone 6S or later models, and iPad 5th generation or later models

Precision Finding feature works with iPhone 11 or later models

Exclusively designed for those who own an Apple ecosystem, the Apple AirTag is a coin-shaped tracker that instantly connects with your iPhone, iPad and even your Apple Watch. This Bluetooth tracker is your best bet at locating important belongings as an iOS user. Manage the AirTags via the Find My app, from where you can ‘ping’ the tracker to play a sound to locate it. If you own an iPhone 11 or its later models (up to iPhone 13 Pro), Apple gives you the directions and the distance to the tracker, thanks to its Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. Reviewers pop an AirTag into their luggage to keep track of it, or attach it to their keychain to ensure they never lose their keys. The device is easy to connect and activate.

Bonus: Redeem a Dh50 coupon by entering the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year two-year extended warranty for Dh38.

10. Best Grooming Deal: TYMO Hair Straightener Brush

Pros

Easy to use

Even heat distribution

Wide heating area

Auto shut-off

Cons

Turning the comb is a bit difficult, say reviewers

A handy grooming tool will save you trips to the salon ahead of any special occasion. TikTok trending TYMO’s enhanced hair straightener comb uses ionic coating on the heating surface, and a 3D teeth design to help straighten your hair right to its roots. Quickly heating up to 180°C within 20 seconds, the hair straightener has a large heating area, so it gives you salon-like results within minutes. The device also has a built-in timer, so it turns itself off after 30 minutes as a safety precaution. However, some reviewers found it difficult to turn the comb, because its surface area is so wide.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

11. Best Watch Deal: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Analog Quartz Watch with Silicone Strap

Tell time a little differently, when you wear this Tommy Hilfiger men's watch. It has all-black anatomy, from the two-tone textured dial to the silicone strap, tastefully contrasting with the TH branding on the minute hand and the face. A sub-dial rests in the bottom half of the dial that tells you your seconds. Designed for adventures under the sun, the casual sports watch is water resistant in up to 30 metres of depth, and durable thanks to its rubber-like band. From afar, the timepiece almost resembles a sporty smartwatch, flattering all casual wardrobe. Browse other all-black watches from our picks here.

12. Best Perfume Deal: Diptyque Eau Rose

An ode to roses, Diptyque’s Eau Rose is a journey for the senses. Imagine an entire rose, from its petals to its green leaves, stem and buds, slowly infused in clear water – that’s what the perfume embodies. It combines the scents of damascene and centifolia, which are considered some of the best roses in perfumery. The eau de toilette opens with notes of litchi, black currant and bergamot, with a heart of rose, geranium and jasmine. It ends with a flourish of musk, Virginia cedar and white honey. The overall result is rosy and romantic, with reviewers saying it’s a great pick-me-up fragrance for any time of day.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh41.96 for 12 months with select banks.

13. Best Stroller Deal: Moon Safari-Ultra Lightweight Character Stroller

This safari cat-themed stroller by Moon is going to keep your baby comfy when out and about. Ideal for children aged three months to three years, the stroller can easily support up to 20kgs of load, despite being super lightweight at 6.3kgs. It comes with a five-point safety belt, so mums and dads can strap their baby in worry-free. When the sun is overhead, pull down the curved canopy, made of water- and tear-resistant 400D nylon fabric. And, when it’s time for a mid-day snooze, recline the backrest and pull up the footrest to help them stretch their legs. Reviewers love how light and compact the frame is, which is especially helpful when travelling.