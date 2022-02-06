When it comes to versatility and style, it’s difficult to beat the classic combination of a stainless-steel case and a black dial. It’s a look that doesn’t go out of fashion, and it’s easy to see why – it’s bold but elegant, classic but modern, tried-and-true but trendy. Whether you’re on the lookout for an all-black watch for yourself, or for a loved one for Valentine's Day, we’ve got a list of options for you that suit every style and budget. Get these stylish watches delivered to you as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime . And don't forget, Gulf News readers get 15% off on these items with the coupon code GN15 . Use it before it expires on February 18!

1. Best Overall: Hugo Boss Champion

Pros

Water resistant for up to 10m

Comes in an appealing gift box

Cons

Leather strap limits usage in water

Refined and elegant, the Champion collection by Hugo Boss is made for men who love the style of sporty sophistication. Its 44mm case has an analogue display that goes along well with its vintage-inspired, perforated leather strap. It’s comfortable and durable, making the timepiece something to cherish for years to come.

Warranty: Manufacturer offers 2-year warranty. Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh57 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh81.

2. Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm), Midnight

Pros

Large display

Bright, always-on mode

QWERTY keyboard included

Cons

The 18-hour battery life may be limiting

With its slim bezels and bigger displays than ever before, Apple Watch 7 is the most usable standalone smartwatch today. Its big screen allows you to access wearable computing apps that you are used to on your phone, making it practical and productive. It’s bright, big, and beautiful… and this version is completely black. See other models.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh91 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh150.

3. Best Budget: Casio MRW-200H-1E for Men

Pros

100-metre water resistance

Day and date display

Cons

Not everyone may like the slim strap

With a resin bezel and case and quartz movement, this Casio watch is a great budget pick. Its analogue watch face and day/date display give you a retro look, and its 100-metre water resistance means it’s durable and suitable for all kinds of weather and sports activities.

Warranty: 1-year warranty offered by the manufacturer.

4. Best Dress Watch: Emporio Armani Men's Hybrid

Pros

Hybrid technology

Coin cell battery that rarely needs charging

Comes in a sleek gift box

Cons

Water resistance of just 5m

With dynamic styling and the benefits of wearable technology, you can sport a watch that’s both elegant and smart, when you get dressed for an event. This Connected hybrid watch is compatible with Android and iPhone and wirelessly syncs to your mobile device. It has all the functionalities of a smart watch, such as sleep and activity tracking, but also has a stylish leather band that makes a statement at galas and parties.

5. Best Sport Casual: Lacoste 12.12

Pros

Can be worn all day

Comes in an eye-catching cushioned box

Cons

No smart features for activity tracking

Water resistant to just 30m

A modern case and dial design draw focus to Lacoste’s iconic green croc in its black, 43mm watch face. Boldly monochrome, it’s a classic style, with a tonal dial, Japanese quartz movement, and a textured silicone strap that you can wear all day, even if you have to head to the gym after work, or to an evening out with friends.

Warranty: Amazon offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh18 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh25.

6. Best Minimalistic: Skagen Men's Jorn

Pros

Water resistant up to 50m

Scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass

Cons

Might be difficult to see the hands

This Danish brand’s aesthetic is simple and works with every style. With a round, stainless steel, 41mm case, the watch offers quartz movement with three-hand analogue display. One of its most striking features is its band, made of stainless-steel mesh. It’s also water resistant for up to 50m, which means it’s ideal, even if you want to take it with you when you go for a swim.

7. Best Gift: Diesel Men's Double Down

Pros

Sleek aesthetics

Comes in a stylish box

Cons

Water resistant to just 30m

With a 44mm case and quartz movement, this Diesel Double Down watch has a stylish, round matte-finish dial and triple arm movement. Its strap is made with silicone and makes for a comfortable fit, so that it can be worn all day, every day.